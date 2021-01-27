FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Reduced by Analyst

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.19). National Bank Financial has a “Underperform Underweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SW opened at C$24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.69. The company has a market cap of C$902.65 million and a PE ratio of -14.69. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$28.23.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$151.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.74 million.

In other Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$437,884.64. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,900 in the last quarter.

About Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.