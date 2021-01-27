FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issued By William Blair

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $59.12.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after buying an additional 178,282 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,084.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 154,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 115,747 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

