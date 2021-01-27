FY2021 Earnings Estimate for JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for JSR in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JSR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPY opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.61. JSR has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

