FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

