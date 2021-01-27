FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

BOOT opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

