FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PacWest Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after buying an additional 216,278 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 166,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

