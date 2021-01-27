FY2022 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Cut by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

