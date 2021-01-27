G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIII. UBS Group began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.