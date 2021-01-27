Gala (GALA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,888.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 15% against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $16,888.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00134707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00289377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00333050 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

