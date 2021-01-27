GAMB (GMB) Reaches Market Cap of $738,897.49

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $738,897.49 and $4,252.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMB has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00069446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.40 or 0.00920014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00050364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.90 or 0.04387536 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018165 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.