GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 134.8%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) rose 134.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $380.00 and last traded at $347.51. Approximately 91,524,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 67,714,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.98.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $17,188,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in GameStop by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GameStop by 913.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $7,900,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 594,935 shares during the period.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

