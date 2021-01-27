Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading 9.8% Higher

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) traded up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.61. 4,721,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,323,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $635.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $814.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.68 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

