Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average is $139.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $169.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $89,976.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

