Gas (GAS) One Day Volume Tops $3.47 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Gas has a total market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00005435 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00050475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00132391 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00291423 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00068889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00069618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

