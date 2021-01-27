Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.52. 877,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,424,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Specifically, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $56,734,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,049,483 shares of company stock valued at $66,357,208. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $314.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

