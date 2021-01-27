Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $$2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

