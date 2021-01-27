General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

