General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.