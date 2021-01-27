Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $615.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $584.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $632.30 million. Genesco posted sales of $677.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCO. CL King upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 169,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $582.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

