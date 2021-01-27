Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Position Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,181 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after buying an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.