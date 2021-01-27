Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.45. Approximately 871,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 848,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

