Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) were down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,643,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,588,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $170.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genprex by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genprex by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

