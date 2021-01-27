Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Gentex stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $1,505,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gentex by 391.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 236,415 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 98.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 274,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 136,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

