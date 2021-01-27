GeoCoin (GEO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,608.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $708,847.01 and approximately $4,608.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00402718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00047291 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,455.15 or 0.99841678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00022824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

