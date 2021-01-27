German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Saturday, February 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

GABC opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $903.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GABC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

