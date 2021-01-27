GET Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $59,170.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $59,170.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00923671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.04403984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017877 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.