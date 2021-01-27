Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.97

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 4136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

GNGBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Getinge alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.