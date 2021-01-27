Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Gibson Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. 3,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

