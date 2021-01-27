Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF remained flat at $$4,056.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,748.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,481.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,073.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4,144.36.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

