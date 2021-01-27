Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GJNSY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GJNSY remained flat at $$23.90 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

