Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.43. Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 3,505 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.31 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.0710145 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related publications, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and the United States.

