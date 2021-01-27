GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 30,100 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Get GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) alerts:

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.