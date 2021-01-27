GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 30,100 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

