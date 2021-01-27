Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $50.80. Approximately 2,888,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 1,136,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,038,000 after purchasing an additional 772,248 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 381,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 158,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

