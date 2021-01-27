Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Global Partners has increased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.

Global Partners stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $669.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

