Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.17.

Shares of GPN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

