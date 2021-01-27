Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.17.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.29 and its 200 day moving average is $182.71. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.