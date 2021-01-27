Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.01. 4,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

