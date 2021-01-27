GMB Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, GMB has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. GMB has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $23,658.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00913889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.70 or 0.04393289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017605 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.