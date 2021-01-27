Gmt Capital Corp Sells 303,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,108,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,179.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $399,285.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $128,358.56.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $14,980.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $72,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $645,668.00.

Shares of GTE stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Wednesday. 14,952,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,422,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.56.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

