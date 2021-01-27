Gnosis (GNO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $525,070.00

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. Gnosis has a market cap of $164.52 million and approximately $525,070.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $109.35 or 0.00352424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00068210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.73 or 0.00920874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.95 or 0.04389478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

GNO is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

