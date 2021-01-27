goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $8.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$161.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.90 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) stock opened at C$96.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.08 and a 52 week high of C$107.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

