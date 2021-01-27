Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 642,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,705. Gogo has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 20,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $5,711,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gogo by 4.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.