Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Down 6.8%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 2,125,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,700,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Golar LNG by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
