Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Down 6.8%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 2,125,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,700,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $94.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Golar LNG by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.