Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) (CVE:GZZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) (CVE:GZZ) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 10,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.95 million and a PE ratio of 14.54.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) (CVE:GZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.32 million during the quarter.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, cobalt, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 16 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

