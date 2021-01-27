GoldFund Price Down 67.4% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 57.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 67.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $35,289.48 and $82.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

