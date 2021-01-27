Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 2.59% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $57,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,092. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.