Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,364 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 981,442 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after acquiring an additional 556,415 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 462,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after acquiring an additional 281,085 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after acquiring an additional 250,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

