Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday.

Get Grainger plc (GRI.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 108 shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £299.16 ($390.85).

Shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock opened at GBX 277.60 ($3.63) on Wednesday. Grainger plc has a 1 year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Grainger plc (GRI.L) Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger plc (GRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger plc (GRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.