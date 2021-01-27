Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $6.85. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 300,941 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.57. The firm has a market cap of C$402.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.56%.

In other news, Director Serafino Iacono sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$229,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns -13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($108,579.48).

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

