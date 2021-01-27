Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $2,040.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00407768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

